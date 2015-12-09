Preview: Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky

Kentucky coach John Calipari minced no words after his Wildcats’ season-opening seven-game losing streak was smothered Thursday by UCLA, telling anybody who would listen that the fifth-ranked Wildcats lacked toughness. Kentucky has stewed over that 87-77 defeat and endured several physical practices in preparation for Wednesday’s home contest against Eastern Kentucky looking to play better – and tougher.

“We’re trying to hold them to a high standard in what we’re accepting,” Calipari told the school’s website Tuesday. Kentucky has not lost back-to-back games since a pair of setbacks late in the 2013-14 season, and while forward Marcus Lee may not play after suffering a head injury four minutes into the UCLA loss, guard Tyler Ulis practiced Monday at full speed as he recovers from a right elbow injury. Freshman guard Isaiah Briscoe averaged 19 points and 4.5 rebounds in two games last week, earning SEC freshman of the week honors. The Colonels have won six of their past seven and are sixth nationally in scoring (90.4 points per game), edging Savannah State 74-71 Saturday as forward Jarelle Reischel narrowly missed a triple-double (24 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists).

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2, ESPN3

ABOUT EASTERN KENTUCKY (7-2): Reischel leads the Ohio Valley Conference in scoring at 19.7 points per game, ranking third in the nation in made free throws (65) after hitting 17 in a row Saturday as the Colonels finished 24-of-27 from the stripe. Forward JaVontae Hawkins is second in the conference at 18.8 points, helping fuel an offense tied for fifth in the nation in field-goal percentage (52.4 percent). Eastern Kentucky has scored more than 100 points three times, in victories over Coppin State, Longwood and Thomas More College.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (7-1): The Wildcats have battled inconsistency on offense, especially from the perimeter, ranking 207th in the country in assists per game (13.1) and 304th nationally in 3-point shooting (28.5 percent). Ulis played through pain against UCLA after missing the previous game against Illinois State, recording a career-best nine assists and Kentucky hit a season-best eight 3-pointers in the loss. Freshman Jamal Murray leads Kentucky in scoring at 15.3 points per game, reaching double figures seven times in his first eight contests, and Briscoe adds 13.3 points per contest.

TIP-INS

1. Kentucky has scored 43.5 percent of its points this season on layups or dunks.

2. Ulis has recorded five assists or more five times and is tied for 18th nationally in free-throw percentage (91.7 percent).

3. The Wildcats are 11-0 all-time against Eastern Kentucky, including an 82-49 home victory last season.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 84, Eastern Kentucky 61