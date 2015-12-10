No. 5 Kentucky 88, Eastern Kentucky 67

Fifth-ranked Kentucky, making its first appearance since being upset Dec. 3 at UCLA, rolled past Eastern Kentucky 88-67 Wednesday night at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

Kentucky, which was criticized by coach John Calipari for a lack of physical play this season, scored 28 of its first 30 points from inside the paint against the Colonels.

All told, the Wildcats (7-1) scored 16 consecutive field goals from close range before finally sinking a 3-pointer nearly 17 minutes deep into the first half. Kentucky led 50-36 at halftime, hitting 75 percent of its two-point field goal attempts (18 of 24).

Early in the second half, Eastern Kentucky (7-3) rallied to trim the margin to 52-46 before Kentucky quickly pushed the margin back out to 58-48.

Kentucky was led by senior forward Alex Poythress, who recorded his third double-double through the first nine games of this season. His 21 points and 13 rebounds were both season highs. Freshman guard Jamal Murray added 16 points, junior forward Marcus Lee had 11, and freshman guard Isaiah Briscoe and freshman forward Skal Labissiere both had 10.

Eastern Kentucky, coached by former Kentucky basketball manager Dan McHale, was led by forward Javontae Hawkins’ 19 points. Forward Jarelle Reischel added 12, and guard Paul Jackson had 10.

Kentucky returns to action Saturday afternoon at home against Arizona State. Eastern Kentucky plays at Marshall on Saturday.