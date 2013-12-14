Eastern Kentucky at Wisconsin

Ben Brust took his turn in the spotlight this week as No. 6 Wisconsin, which hosts Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, continued its hot start. In case anyone had forgotten about Brust in the Badgers’ balanced attack, the senior hit his first six shots to get Wisconsin rolling Wednesday. “Ben is one of those guys that can get hot real quick and he can change the complexion of a whole game just because he’s such a sharp shooter,” sophomore Sam Dekker said after the win against Wisconsin-Milwaukee. “Ben is one of those guys that’s not going to always pass the eye test for some people. But he’s always one of those guys that’s going to get it done, day in and day out.”

Before anyone misinterpreted his comments, Dekker said Brust works hard in practice and makes hustle plays in games that sometimes go unnoticed - but not by teammates. The Colonels have been opportunistic with turnovers while Wisconsin hasn’t lost that many. Wisconsin started the week second in the nation in turnovers lost (8.9) while Eastern Kentucky - ranked second in steals at 11.1 - has scored 239 points off 182 turnovers in 10 games.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT EASTERN KENTUCKY (7-3): Glenn Cosey made a smooth transition from shooting guard to point guard in the offseason and leads the Colonels with 19.3 points and 4.9 assists. Marcus Lewis adds 12.2 points and 22 steals and Corey Walden contributes 12 points, a team-high 4.8 rebounds and 24 steals. Orlando Williams adds 11 points off the bench for the Colonels, who squandered double-digit leads in back-to-back road losses at North Carolina State and Virginia Commonwealth.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (11-0): Brust and Dekker are two of the four Badger starters averaging at least 11 points and five rebounds. Brust, who hit 4-of-8 3-pointers Wednesday, has made multiple 3s in 10 games this season and his 29 made 3s lead the Big Ten. Frank Kaminsky is shooting 55.4 percent from the floor for a team-high 14.7 points after averaging 4.2 points in 10.3 minutes last year for Wisconsin, which is looking for its best start since 1915.

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin is 96-7 in home non-conference games under coach Bo Ryan.

2. Eastern Kentucky started the week ranked second nationally with a plus-7.7 turnover margin.

3. The Colonels allowed opponents to hit 22-of-47 3-pointers in their last two games, while Wisconsin went 10-of-26 from the arc Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 75, Eastern Kentucky 60