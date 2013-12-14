FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wisconsin 86, Eastern Kentucky 61
December 14, 2013

Wisconsin 86, Eastern Kentucky 61

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 6 Wisconsin 86, Eastern Kentucky 61: Ben Brust hit five 3-pointers on the way to 20 points as the host Badgers remained undefeated.

Nigel Hayes added 17 points, hitting 13-of-17 free throws, as Wisconsin improved to 12-0 for the first time since 1915. Sam Dekker made 6-of-8 shots for 16 points for the Badgers, who shot 60.5 percent and outrebounded the Colonels 33-20.

Glenn Cosey led Eastern Kentucky (7-4) with 21 points and Orlando Williams added 13 points. Eric Stutz added six points and six rebounds for the Colonels.

Brust hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put Wisconsin ahead 13-8 with just under 14 minutes left in the first half and the Badgers didn’t trail again. That started a 21-3 run that was fueled by back-to-back baskets and a three-point play from Dekker and a five-minute scoreless streak by the Colonels.

Dekker’s 3-pointer late in the first half made the lead 20 points and Brust pushed it to 54-29 with a 3-pointer five minutes into the second half. Frank Kaminsky added 13 points on 4-of-5 shooting for the Badgers.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wisconsin hit 9-of-15 3-pointers against the Colonels, who have allowed their last three opponents to hit 31-of-62 from the arc. ... The Badgers went 25-of-33 from the free-throw line while Eastern Kentucky made all nine free-throw attempts. ... Wisconsin improved to 97-7 in home non-conference games under Bo Ryan.

