Preview: Eastern Michigan at Duke

Duke has been eliminated in its opening game of the NCAA Tournament only three times under coach Mike Krzyzewski – the first of which came against Eastern Michigan in 1996. The ninth-ranked Blue Devils, who host the Eagles Saturday, will renew acquaintances for the first time since after their first-ever meeting over 17 years ago. Led by undersized playmaker Earl Boykins, eighth-seeded Eastern Michigan toppled No. 9 seed Duke in the first round before losing to Connecticut in the round of 32.

The Blue Devils, who have won two of their four national championships since that early exit, collected their 23rd straight December win with an 80-63 victory over UCLA in New York City on Dec. 19. Duke has won a NCAA-high 108 consecutive home games over nonconference foes and looks to extend its 22-game home winning streak against the Eagles. Eastern Michigan secured its first victory in three tries away from home last Saturday with an overtime victory over Oakland.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT EASTERN MICHIGAN (7-3): The Eagles got a career day from Mike Talley last Saturday as he posted career highs in points (21) and assists (nine) without recording a turnover. Eastern Michigan committed a season-low five turnovers – with only two after the opening five minutes – to buck a trend in which it averaged 14.3 miscues during a 1-3 stretch over its previous four contests. The Eagles lead the Mid-American Conference in several key defensive categories, including blocks (7.6) and field-goal percentage (36.7).

ABOUT DUKE (9-2): Rasheed Sulaimon, who fell to the fourth option at shooting guard, began to snap out his long funk against UCLA with eight points, five rebounds and four assists – including a critical 3-pointer with about two minutes left in Duke’s win. “I was so happy he hit that big shot. He has been practicing well the last two weeks and it paid off,” Krzyzewski said following the game. Sulaimon went 3-for-7 from the field (including two 3-pointers) after converting only six shots over his previous seven games.

TIP-INS

1. F Jabari Parker can become the first Blue Devil since Jason Williams 14 years ago to score in double figures in each of his team’s first 12 contests and is two shy of matching Gene Banks (11) in 1977-78 for the most 20-point games by a Duke freshman.

2. Eastern Michigan, which will complete its three-game road trip Tuesday against No. 2 Syracuse, is 3-16 in nonconference contests away from home in three seasons under coach Rob Murphy.

3. The Blue Devils have won 62 in a row at home in December.

PREDICTION: Duke 85, Eastern Michigan 72