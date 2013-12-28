(Updated: CORRECTS Eastern Michigan turnovers, second sentence third graph. CORRECTS Duke offensive rebounds, second sentence fifth graph.)

No. 9 Duke 82, Eastern Michigan 59: Jabari Parker scored 14 of his 23 points in the first half as the Blue Devils defeated the Eagles to win their 24th straight home game.

Andre Dawkins drained six 3-pointers en route to a season-high 20 points while Rasheed Sulaimon went 9-of-11 from the foul line and finished with 13 points for Duke (10-2), which has won a NCAA-high 109 consecutive home games over nonconference foes. Amile Jefferson collected a career-high 14 rebounds while Quinn Cook added seven assists and five steals to overshadow a 1-of-9 shooting performance.

Mike Talley led three Eastern Michigan players in double figures with 20 points while Karrington Ward contributed 11 and J.R. Sims chipped in with 10. The Eagles (7-4) committed a season-high 15 turnovers, shot 22.2 percent beyond the arc and 13-of-23 from the foul line.

Parker scored his team’s first seven points to spark Duke early while his dunk highlighted an 8-0 spurt that gave the Blue Devils a 32-21 lead with less than four minutes before intermission. Parker scored three points early in the second half before Cook and Rodney Hood made back-to-back 3-pointers during a quick 10-0 run to increase the margin to 53-35 with 13:12 left.

Duke held Eastern Michigan without a field goal for a 6:06 stretch and Dawkins put the game out of reach after a short scoreless spell with two 3-pointers as the lead continued to expand throughout the remainder of the second half. The Blue Devils grabbed a season-best 20 offensive rebounds and recorded assists on 19 of their 24 field goals.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Parker became the first Blue Devil since Jason Williams 14 years ago to score in double figures in each of his team’s first 12 contests and is one shy of matching Gene Banks (11) in 1977-78 for the most 20-point games by a Duke freshman. … Eastern Michigan fell to 3-17 in nonconference contests away from home in three seasons under coach Rob Murphy. … Saturday marked the first game between the schools since 1996, when the Eagles knocked the Blue Devils out of the NCAA Tournament in the first round.