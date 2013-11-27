Preview: Eastern Michigan at Kentucky

No. 4 Kentucky looks to extend its winning streak to four when it hosts Eastern Michigan in the final game of the Keightley Classic on Wednesday. The Wildcats survived a scare against Cleveland State on Monday as they rallied from a 10-point deficit with under eight minutes remaining to defeat the stubborn Vikings 68-61. Coach John Calipari was relieved to escape with the victory but warned his team to respect every opponent, saying that “you can’t let a team come out and have way more emotion than you. This is not about who looks the coolest.”

Kentucky star Julius Randle has recorded a double-double in every game this season and is one shy of equaling the school record of seven straight games set by Jim Andrews in the 1971-72 campaign. Eastern Michigan has won five games in a row to open up the season for the first time since 1996-97 and is coming off a hard-fought victory over Texas-Arlington. The Eagles head out on the road for the first time as they look to keep their perfect record intact with an upset win at Rupp Arena.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Fox Sports South

ABOUT EASTERN MICHIGAN (5-0): Raven Lee poured in a career-high 38 points in the win over Texas-Arlington on Saturday. The Eagles were rated 25th in CollegeInsider.com’s latest Mid-Major Top 25 rankings as voted on by 31 mid-major coaches from across the country. Da‘Shonte Riley, who started his college career at Syracuse, leads the team with 5.2 blocks per game, which is good for fourth in the country.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (5-1): Randle leads the team in scoring (19.8 ppg), rebounding (13.7), minutes played (30.8) and made field goals (36). James Young was named the Southeastern Conference’s Freshman of the Week after scoring 26 points against Texas-Arlington on Nov. 19. Kentucky started five freshmen - Andrew Harrison, Aaron Harrison, Young, Randle and Marcus Lee - for the third consecutive game.

TIP-INS

1. Kentucky has won the battle of the boards in all six contests and is ranked seventh nationally with 47.8 rebounds per game.

2. Young has made at least one 3-pointer in every game this year.

3. Eastern Michigan is third in the nation with 10 blocks per game.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 80, Eastern Michigan 68