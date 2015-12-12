Preview: Eastern Michigan at Louisville

The KFC Yum! Center may not sound like an imposing place for visiting teams, but Louisville has done nothing but devour its competition inside the venue this season. Coming off their largest blowout victory of the season, the 19th-ranked Cardinals seek yet another convincing win on Saturday when they host Eastern Michigan in the second of a six-game homestand.

Louisville has made quick work of each foe that has entered the Yum! Center this season, increasing its average margin of victory in five home games to 39.2 points after dismantling previously undefeated Grand Canyon 111-63 last Saturday. ”For about 90 percent of the game when we had guys in normal positions, we did an outstanding job. There were a few times in the game where we just allowed the (player) to get to the rim without blocking the shot. Outside of that, I can’t find too much fault with our performance tonight,” coach Rick Pitino said. The Eagles have posted back-to-back 20-win seasons and enter this contest with four wins in their last five games, although three of those victories (and four of their six overall) have come against NAIA schools. The last of those was an 86-58 rout of Rochester (Mich.) on Tuesday.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT EASTERN MICHIGAN (6-3): James Thompson IV (15 points, 11.7 rebounds) became the first Eastern Michigan player since Brandon Bowdry in 2009-10 to record five straight double-doubles after tallying 17 points and 11 boards on Tuesday. The 6-10 freshman center is averaging 20.6 points, 13.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over his last five contests after posting 7.3 points, 9.3 boards and 3.3 blocks over the first four games of his college career. Junior guard Willie Mangum IV (team-high 16.1 points) is one of four Eagles averaging at least 10 points, and the 6-1, 180-pounder has shot 15-of-24 from the field over his last two games after failing to shoot better than 43 percent in six of the team’s first seven contests. ABOUT LOUISVILLE (6-1): After losing the rebounding battle for the first time this season in their Dec. 2 setback at Michigan State, the Cardinals destroyed the Antelopes on the boards 55-20 en route to posting their largest rebounding margin in the last 17 seasons. Graduate transfer Damion Lee (team-best 19.1 points) matched a season high with 24 points behind a career-high four 3-pointers, leading Louisville’s 10-for-22 effort beyond the arc after it went 4-of-17 from long range versus the Spartans. Freshman defensive stalwart Deng Adel began running for the first time since injuring his knee on Nov. 20; the team is hopeful he can return to the floor before the end of their homestand.

TIP-INS

1. The Cardinals scored 61 points in the first half – matching their most in a half since 2006 – last Saturday. The first-half explosion also exceeded the point total they reached in 12 of their 36 games last season.

2. Eastern Michigan ranks third in the country in steals (11.4) and seventh in turnover margin (plus-5.9).

3. Louisville ranks first in the country in rebounding margin (plus-18.9) and scoring margin (plus-30.3), second in scoring defense (55.7) and fourth in field-goal percentage defense (34.2).

PREDICTION: Louisville 93, Eastern Michigan 70