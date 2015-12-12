No. 22 Louisville 86, Eastern Michigan 53

Forward Damion Lee scored 16 points and four Louisville teammates scored in double figures as No. 22 Louisville went on a 29-13 run in the first half and cruised to an 86-53 victory over Eastern Michigan on Saturday at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

The Cardinals, ranked second in the nation in points allowed at 55.7 points per game, held the Eagles to 29.7 percent shooting on 19 of 64 from the field. The Eagles had been averaging just a shade under 80 points per game coming into Saturday’s contest.

Louisville last played on Dec. 5 when it shellacked Grand Canyon 111-63. Against Eastern, the offense was still clicking on all cylinders.

Louisville shot 53.4 percent from the field and made 16 of 21 free throws.

Guard Quentin Snider scored 13 points and center Chinanu Onuaku added 12 points for the Cardinals (7-1).

Guard Raven Lee came off the bench to lead Eastern (6-4) with 19 points.

Louisville’s stifling defense in the first half set the tone for the game and the Cardinals essentially decided the outcome by forcing nine turnovers and limiting the Eagles to 31 percent from the field. Eastern also missed all 11 3-point attempts in the first half.

Forward Raymond Spaulding’s dunk at the 12:16 mark of the first half gave the Cardinals an 11-8 lead when things unraveled for Eastern Michigan. Turnovers and missed shots doomed the Eagles as the Cardinals capitalized on numerous mistakes.

The Cardinals came out in the second half and maintained their defensive dominance. The Cardinals outscored the Eagles 14-4 before forward Jordan Price sank a 3-pointer, the first of the game for Eastern.

The victory was the Cardinals’ 42nd straight nonconference win against an unranked team at home.