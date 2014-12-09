Preview: Eastern Michigan at Michigan

Michigan looks to bounce back from its stunning upset loss to NJIT when it hosts Eastern Michigan on Tuesday. The Wolverines had reeled off eight straight home wins and were 50-4 in their previous 54 games at the Crisler Center before falling to the Highlanders (3-5). “There are moments in the season that make you a lot better and I hope this is one of them,” Michigan coach John Beilein told reporters. “This is something that is humbling and we have to grow through that humility.”

The Wolverines hope to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time since Feb. 2013 by beating the Eagles for the 26th time in their last 27 tries. Michigan looks to take care of business without peeking ahead to the mouthwatering matchup at No. 3 Arizona, who was the last non-conference team to beat the Wolverines at Crisler Center before NJIT accomplished the feat. Eastern Michigan had won its first seven games of the season before losing to Dayton 73-64 on Saturday, but hopes that another upset is in the works.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT EASTERN MICHIGAN (7-1): Raven Lee poured in a season-high 26 points in the loss to Dayton and has scored 24 points or more in three outings this season. Karrington Ward - who leads the team in rebounding (7.3) - grabbed 41 boards in his first four games, but was limited to a season-low two against the Flyers. Mike Talley collected 10 points and seven rebounds on Saturday and has scored in double figures in five straight games.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (6-2): Caris LeVert - who tops the team in points (18.6), rebounding (5.6), assists (4.4) and steals (2.6) - scored 25 of his career-high 32 points in the second half against the Highlanders. Zak Irvin had scored in double figures in the previous seven games before being held to a season-low five points on 2-of-11 shooting versus NJIT. Michigan freshmen Kameron Chatman and Ricky Doyle went a combined 0-of-7 from the floor for three points on Saturday.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan is 3-4 when LeVert scores 22 or more points.

2. The Wolverines are 42-0 when scoring 80 or more points under Beilein.

3. Michigan PG Spike Albrecht has dished out 19 consecutive assists without a turnover.

PREDICTION: Michigan 74, Eastern Michigan 60