Eastern Michigan 45, Michigan 42: Karrington Ward nailed the go-ahead 3-pointer as the visiting Eagles handed the Wolverines their second stunning loss in as many games.

Jodan Price led the way with 11 points for Eastern Michigan (8-1), which beat its in-state rival for the first time since Dec. 17, 1997, despite shooting 32.6 percent from the floor. Mike Talley scored nine points and dished out six assists while Ward added seven points and seven rebounds for the Eagles, who overcame 17 turnovers.

Caris LeVert and Zak Irvin led the way with 10 points apiece, but combined to go 7-of-24 from the field for Michigan (6-3), which also dropped a two-point decision to NJIT on Saturday and has lost back-to-back games for the first time since February 2013. Derrick Walton Jr. collected nine points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Wolverines, who shot 32.6 percent from the field and 4-of-21 beyond the arc.

Olalekan Ajayi sparked a 9-0 spurt to put Eastern Michigan in front 36-31 before Michigan responded with six straight points to reclaim a one-point advantage. Ward hit a 3-pointer with 3:23 left in the second half to make is 43-40 in favor of the Eagles and Irvin’s potential game-tying 3-pointer in the waning seconds missed the mark as Eastern Michigan held on.

Walton Jr. converted a three-point play as part of a 10-2 run to open the game before the Wolverines were held without a field goal for over 13 minutes and clung to a 21-19 edge at intermission. The Eagles led by two early in the second stanza before LeVert and Irvin knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Wolverines on top 29-25.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Eastern Michigan went 9-of-12 from the free-throw line while Michigan finished 10-of-13. … Irvin is 5-of-23 from the floor, including 3-of-16 beyond the arc, in his last two outings. … The Wolverines finished with more turnovers (13) than assists (eight).