Preview: Eastern Michigan at Michigan State

Michigan State is expected to add a key player to their rotation when the No. 22 Spartans host Eastern Michigan on Wednesday night. Javon Bess, a highly-touted freshman wing, is reportedly set to make his season debut after missing the first six weeks with a fracture in his right foot that required surgery. Michigan State can use all the help it can get against an Eastern Michigan team that’s coming off a 45-42 upset victory against Michigan.

Michigan State received more good news on the medical front this week when fourth-leading scorer Bryn Forbes was given the OK to discard a brace he’s been wearing on his left hand after breaking a bone during the preseason. Forbes averaged 15.6 points for Cleveland State last season while shooting 42.4 percent from 3-point range and is off to a 24-for-47 start from deep with the Spartans. Marvin Clark Jr. is also deadly from beyond the arc, connecting on half of his 26 attempts for the Spartans.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT EASTERN MICHIGAN (8-1): The Eagles are playing the finale of three straight games against teams that made the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight last season. They suffered their first loss Dec. 6 against Dayton, came back to beat Michigan three nights later and now face Michigan State on eight days’ rest. Eastern Michigan brings a smothering 2-3 zone that will test the passing and perimeter shooting of the Spartans.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (7-3): The Spartans’ two leading scorers from last season are now in the NBA so it was assumed that third-leading scorer Branden Dawson would step up his output his season. The 6-6 forward leads the Big Ten in rebounding but hasn’t shown offensive improvement, as his shooting percentage has plummeted from 61.3 to 50 percent and his free throw mark from 65.6 to 38.1 percent. Bess, not Dawson, could turn into the go-to guy down the stretch.

1. Forbes was a high school teammate of Michigan State leading scorer Denzel Valentine.

2. The Spartans are playing the third of seven straight home games, the program’s longest homestand since 1942.

3. Eastern Michigan F Karrington Ward averaged 15 points and eight rebounds over the first six games this season; over the last four, he’s averaged 8.7 points and 5.7 boards.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 74, Eastern Michigan 70