No. 22 Michigan State 66, Eastern Michigan 46: Bryn Forbes scored 14 points as the Spartans took care of the visiting Eagles.

Travis Trice made his first three 3-point tries and finished with 13 points and six assists for Michigan State, which assisted on 17 of its 20 field goals. Marvin Clark Jr. added 11 points and fellow reserve Matt Costello contributed 10 points and a nine rebounds for the Spartans (8-3).

Raven Lee was the only player to score in double figures for Eastern Michigan, finishing with 12 points. Karrington Ward added seven points but shot 2-for-12 and Anali Okoloji also scored seven for the Eagles (8-2).

Eastern Michigan, which was coming off a victory against Michigan, never led as it fell behind by as many as 18 late in the first half before trailing 34-18 at the break. The Eagles shot 18.8 percent from the floor in the opening half and missed three of their first four shots in the second half as the lead expanded to 19.

The Spartans went nearly six minutes without a field goal but Eastern Michigan could only trim the deficit to 12. Forbes sank a 3-pointer to cap a 7-0 run and Michigan State was back up by 19 with 11:57 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Michigan State F Branden Dawson recorded his 1,000th point at the school during the first half, then took a hard fall in the second half and went to the locker room before returning to the bench with his left wrist wrapped. Dawson, who came in leading the Big Ten in rebounding, finished with four points and seven boards. … Highly touted freshman G Javon Bess, who underwent foot surgery in late October, made his Michigan State debut with about 14 minutes left in the game and finished with one point and five rebounds. … Forbes shot 3-for-6 from 3-point range to improve to 27-for-53 on the season.