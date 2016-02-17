Ohio State 76, Michigan 66

Five Buckeyes scored in double figures and the Ohio State defense held Michigan to 20.8 percent from beyond the 3-point arc in a 76-66 win Tuesday at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The Wolverines came into the game ranked 12th in the nation in 3-point shooting, making 40.4 percent of their attempts. On Tuesday, Michigan went five of 24 from 3-point range.

Forwards Marc Loving and Jae‘Sean Tate led Ohio State with 13 points each.

Forward Mark Donnal led Michigan with 17 points, and guard Zak Irvin added 15 points.

Ohio State (17-10, 9-5 Big Ten) won its third straight, while Michigan (19-8, 9-5) saw its two-game winning streak end.

Loving, Ohio State’s leading scorer at 12.5 points per game and who was held scoreless against Rutgers on Saturday, finally got on the board at the 3:34 mark of the first half. His 3-point jumper put the Buckeyes up 29-24.

Tate scored the next seven Ohio State points to put the Buckeyes in front 36-28 at halftime.

The Buckeyes shot 59 percent in the second half. The closest the Wolverines could get was seven on two occasions, the first at 52-45 on a 3-pointer by Irvin with just a little over 10 minutes left in the game.

A jumper by Irvin with just under five minutes to go made the score 64-57, but the Buckeyes pushed the lead back to double digits and coasted.

Michigan’s only lead came early in the game.

Guard Duncan Robinson’s 3-point jumper gave Michigan a 12-10 lead. Ohio State rode the hot hand of guard Kam Williams, who came off the bench and scored six consecutive points to put the Buckeyes up 21-16.

Tate had nine first-half points to pace the Buckeyes.

Irvin had six first-half points for the Wolverines.

Overall, Michigan shot 39 percent from the floor, while Ohio State made 54 percent of its field-goal attempts.