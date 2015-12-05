Preview: Eastern Michigan at Penn State

After some early and alarming issues on the defensive end, Penn State seems to have tightened things up. The Nittany Lions seek their third straight win following a two-game slide when they host Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

In earlier losses to Duquesne and Radford, Penn State allowed its opponents to shoot 53.2 percent from the floor while hitting a whopping 29-of-56 3-pointers, but it clamped down against a high-scoring Bucknell squad and then went on the road to defeat Boston College, allowing 58 points in each game. Shep Garner provided the bulk of the offense with a career-high 30 points against the Eagles on Wednesday, nailing 8-of-12 triples in the process. “It’s funny. He’s been a little hesitant since the first couple of games, a little gun shy,” Penn State coach Patrick Chambers told reporters of Garner. “We’ve had some team meetings and he told the team he’s got to shoot the basketball.” The Eagles left the state of Michigan for the first time Tuesday to pick up an 80-73 win at Omaha.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT EASTERN MICHIGAN (5-2): The Eagles are navigating through an early-season schedule with incredible fluctuations in the quality of opponent, taking on Michigan State, Penn State and Louisville amid an eight-game stretch that also features four NAIA teams. They sport five double-digit scorers, one of whom - Raven Lee - made his season debut Tuesday after serving a suspension. Lee led the team in scoring last season (16.7) and picked up right where he left off with 17 points and five assists in 25 minutes.

ABOUT PENN STATE (4-2): Garner’s career night left him one 3-pointer shy of the school record for one game and it gave Chambers the luxury of mixing and matching with his rotation. Senior center Jordan Dickerson, who had seen a big reduction in playing time amid some early struggles, had his best effort of the season with nine points and six rebounds, while his recent replacement in the starting lineup, Julian Moore, was scoreless in nine minutes of action. Dickerson and Donovon Jack (eight rebounds) helped a Nittany Lions squad that had struggled on the boards gain a 40-27 advantage over Boston College.

TIP-INS

1. Eastern Michigan entered Thursday tied for 331st in the nation with a 26.7 percent showing from beyond the arc.

2. The one prior meeting between the teams was in the second round of the 1991 NCAA Tournament. The Eagles won 71-68 to reach the Sweet 16 for the only time in school history.

3. Nittany Lions G Josh Reaves has missed all 13 of his 3-point tries.

PREDICTION: Penn State 71, Eastern Michigan 67