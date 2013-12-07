Preview: Eastern Michigan at Purdue

After putting back-to-back solid halves together for the first time in two weeks, Purdue will try to put together two good games when it hosts Eastern Michigan on Saturday. The Boilermakers ran away from Boston College on Wednesday, helping to erase bad memories of inconsistent play against Oklahoma State, Washington State and Siena. “Last week we had games where we played one good half and one bad half,” freshman guard Kendall Stephens said. “I think we put it all together (against Boston College), and it showed.”

The Eagles struggle on the road and have lost back-to-back games to ranked teams. Purdue leads the series 3-1 but lost 47-44 last year at Eastern Michigan. The game will feature two of the country’s top shot blockers as the Eagles’ Da‘Shonte Riley ranks third with 4.6 blocks per game and Purdue’s A.J. Hammons fifth with four prior to Thursday’s games.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT EASTERN MICHIGAN (5-2): Karrington Ward leads the Eagles with 15.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game and Raven Lee adds 13.4 points despite going a combined 2-of-13 for four points in his past two games against No. 4 Kentucky and No. 22 Massachusetts. Glenn Bryant, a starter last year, is averaging 10.2 points on 55.8 percent shooting off the bench. The Eagles, who face nine non-conference opponents that played in a postseason tournament last year, have a plus-5.9 turnover differential and have 65 total blocks.

ABOUT PURDUE (7-2): Terone Johnson leads the Boilermakers with 13.2 points and brother Ronnie Johnson follows with 13 points and a 2.2 assist-to-turnover ratio. Purdue had 20 assists and eight turnovers against Boston College after recording just 14 assists and losing 26 turnovers in its previous two games. Hammons, who leads the team with 6.6 rebounds, has 99 career blocks.

TIP-INS

1. Purdue is 65-5 under coach Matt Painter in home non-conference games.

2. Eastern Michigan is 7-26 in road games under third-year coach Rob Murphy and still has games at Oakland, Duke and Syracuse before the end of the calendar year.

3. “I am sure (Purdue) remembers when we beat them too and they didn’t forget that, so they are looking to get back and get a win,” Murphy told The Eastern Echo newspaper.

PREDICTION: Purdue 89, Eastern Michigan 71