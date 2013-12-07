(Updated: Minor edits throughout.)

Purdue 69, Eastern Michigan 64: Freshman Bryson Scott had 16 points in his first start as the host Boilermakers remained undefeated at home.

Kendall Stephens added a career-high 13 points for Purdue (8-2) and A.J. Hammons chipped in eight points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Scott hit 9-of-10 free throws in the final three minutes but Purdue made just 23-of-38 foul shots as a team.

Karrington Ward led Eastern Michigan (5-3) with 25 points, knocking down four 3-pointers. Glenn Bryant went 3-of-3 from the floor for 11 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

Stephens hit a 3-pointer to start a 13-3 run for a 29-20 lead and Purdue led by as many as 11 early in the second half. The Eagles rallied with a 12-3 run - started by a Ward 3-pointer - to get within 47-45 midway through the second half.

Terone Johnson hit a long 3-pointer with just over five minutes left after Eastern Michigan cut the lead to a point and Scott’s steal and layup pushed Purdue’s advantage to 57-52 with about four minutes left. Ward followed with another 3-pointer before Purdue hit enough foul shots - 12-of-16 - to hold on.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ward had 14 of Eastern Michigan’s 29 first-half points. ... Purdue’s Ronnie Johnson had two points, snapping his streak of 13 straight games in double figures. ... Purdue started four freshmen - Scott, Stephens, Basil Smotherman and Jay Simpson - for the first time since 2007.