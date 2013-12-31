Preview: Eastern Michigan at Syracuse

Syracuse has done little wrong through the first dozen games and looks to finish the non-conference slate unbeaten when Eastern Michigan visits on Tuesday. The second-ranked Orange won eight of their 12 contests by double digits and roared back from 18 down to beat previously undefeated Villanova 76-62 on Saturday. Senior C.J. Fair leads four players averaging double figures in scoring (17.8) for Syracuse, which will be Eastern Michigan’s fourth ranked foe in the last seven games.

The Orange have won 50 straight games at the Carrier Dome against non-conference foes and host Miami (Fla,) in their first-ever ACC contest Saturday. Eastern Michigan will have to handle the ball well to stay in the game against Syracuse, which ranks in the top 10 nationally with 10.1 steals per game. The Eagles, who started 5-0, have lost recently to ranked teams Kentucky, Massachusetts and Duke.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT EASTERN MICHIGAN (7-4): The Eagles have played well on the defensive end much of the season, allowing 66.8 points per game and 37 percent shooting, while struggling on the boards (minus-5.4 margin). Junior forward Karrington Ward leads the team in scoring (15) and freshman guard Raven Lee averages 11.7 points, but was held to one point in 11 minutes Saturday against Duke. Upperclassmen Glenn Bryant and Mike Talley also contribute almost 10 points per game.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (12-0): The Orange haven’t been overly impressive on offense, shooting 47.1 percent from the field, 37.8 percent from behind the 3-point line and averaging 76.7 points. Freshman point guard Tyler Ennis has adjusted to college basketball quickly though, leading an offense that is plus-6.4 in turnover margin while dishing out 5.1 assists per game. Sophomore Trevor Cooney has raised his game, averaging 14.7 points, while Ennis (12.8) and Jerami Grant (12.7) also score in double figures.

TIP-INS

1. The Orange started last season 10-0 before losing to Temple at Madison Square Garden and began 20-0 in 2011-12.

2. Eastern Michigan is 3-10 all time against current ACC teams after losing 82-59 to Duke on Saturday.

3. Syracuse beat the Eagles in 2011 and 2012 by identical 84-48 scores at the Carrier Dome.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 80, Eastern Michigan 65