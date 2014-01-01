No. 2 Syracuse 70, Eastern Michigan 48: Jerami Grant led four players in double figures with 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds in his first start of the season as the Orange defeated the visiting Eagles.

Rakeem Christmas chipped in with 15 points while C.J. Fair contributed 13 points and eight rebounds for Syracuse (13-0), which held Eastern Michigan to 31.5 percent shooting. Trevor Cooney added 10 points and Tyler Ennis dished out nine assists as the Orange won by double digits for the ninth time.

Glenn Bryant led the way with 19 points and eight rebounds for Eastern Michigan (7-5), which played its fourth ranked team in seven games. Raven Lee registered 12 points, making 4-of-5 from 3-point range, for the Eagles.

Grant scored nine straight points early on and Syracuse built its lead as high as 20 before Bryant helped the Eagles pull within 36-27 at intermission. Grant finished with 12 points in the opening half as the Orange shot 53.6 percent and Bryant had 10 to go along with his seven rebounds.

Eastern Michigan pulled within 37-32 early in the second after a Bryant dunk, but Cooney’s 3-pointer capped a 7-0 run for Syracuse. The Eagles could not get any closer than seven the rest of the way as the Orange finished with a 39-30 edge on the boards and forced 18 turnovers overall.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Orange have won 51 straight games at their Carrier Dome against nonconference foes and host Miami in their first-ever ACC contest Saturday. … Eastern Michigan coach Rob Murphy was an assistant for Jim Boeheim at Syracuse from 2004-11. … Syracuse F DaJuan Coleman, averaging 4.7 points and 4.3 rebounds, missed the game due to a left knee contusion.