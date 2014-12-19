Preview: Eastern Washington at California

California seeks its seventh straight victory and aims to continue its best start since 2001-02 when it hosts Eastern Washington on Friday. The Golden Bears have been on a roll since losing to Texas on Nov. 21 as first-year coach Cuonzo Martin has his new squad playing top-notch defense. The Eagles have lost back-to-back games but rank as a threat by virtue of their win at Indiana on Nov. 24.

California has held five opponents below 60 points during its winning streak and is allowing an average of 58.6 points overall. The Golden Bears are limiting teams to 36.9 percent from the field and 27.8 from 3-point range while frustrating opponents. “I have seen four of their games and they are a lot better defensively than I expected them to be,” Eastern Washington coach Jim Hayford told reporters. “They are one of the best defensively of the Pac-12 teams I’ve seen play.”

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT EASTERN WASHINGTON (8-3): The Eagles were drubbed on Tuesday, falling 76-52 to Sam Houston while scoring their fewest points of the season. Guard Tyler Harvey scored 26 points on 8-of-10 shooting – making 5-of-7 from 3-point range – to raise his season average to 21 per game. Forward Venky Jois averages 19.6 points and a team-best 8.3 rebounds, forward Ognjen Miljkovic contributes 12.2 points and point guard Drew Brandon averages nine points and 4.4 assists.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (9-1): Guard Tyrone Wallace averages 19.4 points and 8.7 rebounds and has scored in double figures in every game this season while impressing his new coach. “The thing about Tyrone is he puts pressure on the defense because he gets in the seams,” Martin told reporters. “He is strong enough that he can get the ball up at the rim.” Guard Jordan Mathews is second on the team with a 13-point average and forward David Kravish (11.3 points, 5.9 rebounds) is also playing well.

TIP-INS

1. Golden Bears G Jabari Bird, averaging 11.7 points, will likely miss his fifth straight game due to a foot injury.

2. Harvey has made 45 3-pointers in 11 games and is also shooting 45 percent from behind the arc.

3. Kravish is second in Cal history with 196 blocked shots, 11 behind first-place Michael Stewart (1993-97).

PREDICTION: California 73, Eastern Washington 66