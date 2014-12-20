FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California 78, Eastern Washington 67
December 20, 2014 / 5:26 AM / 3 years ago

California 78, Eastern Washington 67

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

California 78, Eastern Washington 67: Tyrone Wallace had 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead the host Golden Bears past the Eagles.

Christian Behrens scored 20 points on 8-of-9 shooting and collected eight rebounds as California (10-1) won its seventh straight game. Sam Singer had 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting and Jordan Mathews added 13 for the Golden Bears, who shot 57.4 percent from the field.

Tyler Harvey scored a season-high 31 points and made six 3-pointers for Eastern Washington (8-4). Venky Jois added 23 points for the Eagles, who received five points on 1-of-15 shooting from their other three starters.

The Eagles trailed 51-49 after Harvey hit a 3-pointer with 9:41 to play before Behrens scored the final six points of an 11-0 surge that saw the Golden Bears open up a 13-point lead. Behrens’ basket with four minutes left gave Cal a 71-54 advantage and the lead remained in double digits for the duration of the contest.

Eastern Washington led 24-21 after Jois’ basket with 6:34 left in the first half before the Golden Bears rattled off 16 straight points. Cal led 37-26 at the break and led by 13 early in the second half before the Eagles went on a 9-0 surge to pull within 39-35.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cal possessed a 36-23 rebounding edge. … Harvey, a sophomore, has made 51 3-point baskets in 12 games this season and the 30-point effort was the seventh of his career. … Golden Bears G Jabari Bird (foot) missed his fifth consecutive contest.

