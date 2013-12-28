Preview: Eastern Washington at Connecticut

As a backup to Kemba Walker, Shabazz Napier helped Connecticut win the national championship as a freshman in 2010. Now it is Napier’s chance to shine, and the senior guard is taking advantage of his opportunity with team-high averages of 15.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.9 steals - with terrific shooting percentages across the board. Napier takes aim at Eastern Washington on Saturday as the Huskies and Eagles square off at the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Conn.

“He’s got great basketball IQ,” UConn coach Kevin Ollie, a longtime NBA veteran, said of Napier. “I’ve been around probably one guard that’s had better basketball IQ than him, and that’s Andre Miller, when I was (with the Philadelphia 76ers).” Napier had 20 points and six assists in last Sunday’s 12-point victory at Washington as Connecticut bounced back from a loss to Stanford that ended the team’s 54-game home winning streak against non-conference opponents. Eastern Washington, meanwhile, has lost three games in a row and has not played a contest decided by fewer than seven points all season.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT EASTERN WASHINGTON (5-5): Tyler Harvey (19.3 points) paces four players in double figures for the Eagles and also is the team’s top 3-point shooter at 47.4 percent, including 4-for-8 from behind the arc in a 22-point loss to Seton Hall last time out. Venky Jois - a sophomore, like Harvey - is second on the team in scoring at 13.4 points and leads the squad with 8.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. Eastern Washington only has 18 more assists than turnovers on the season, and that’s factoring in Drew Brandon’s 58-to-24 ratio - leaving the rest of the team at 79 assists and 95 turnovers.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (10-1): Napier’s shooting percentages - 47.4 percent from the field, 81.1 percent from the free-throw line and 51.4 percent from 3-point range - have improved greatly since his freshman year, when he shot 37, 32.6 and 77.1 percent, respectively. While Napier is the clear headliner for the Huskies, juniors DeAndre Daniels (13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds) and Ryan Boatright (11.9, 3.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists) also are enjoying productive seasons. UConn is shooting a blistering 43.7 percent from 3-point range - third-best in the nation entering Thursday’s action - with Nielss Giffey connecting at a 64.5 percent rate (20-for-31).

TIP-INS

1. Saturday’s contest marks the first time Connecticut has played a home game outside of Storrs or Hartford since a 1987 meeting with Syracuse at the New Haven Coliseum.

2. This is the Huskies’ final game before beginning American Athletic Conference play - its first season in a league other than the Big East since 1978-79.

3. In case of a close game down the stretch, the Eagles have two terrific options from the foul line in Harvey (86.7 percent) and Parker Kelly (91.3).

PREDICTION: Connecticut 71, Eastern Washington 57