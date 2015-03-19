Preview: Eastern Washington vs. Georgetown

Eastern Washington will be in search of its first victory in the NCAA Tournament when it faces fourth-seeded Georgetown on Thursday in Portland, Ore. The 13th-seeded Eagles used a furious second-half rally to capture the Big Sky tournament title Saturday over Montana and secure their second appearance in the Big Dance. Jim Hayford’s team played two tournament teams during the regular season, losing at SMU and winning by two points at Indiana.

Georgetown, which lost to Xavier in the Big East tournament semifinals, returns to the NCAA Tournament after a one-year absence. The Hoyas dropped their NCAA opener in three of its last four appearances and haven’t reached the Sweet Sixteen since going to the Final Four in 2007. Georgetown also defeated Indiana this season, doing so in overtime in late December.

ABOUT EASTERN WASHINGTON (26-8): The Eagles boast the nation’s top scorer in sophomore guard Tyler Harvey, who is averaging 22.9 points and has scored in double figures in all but one game this season. Harvey has scored 30 or more five times this season, including 42 against Idaho in the opening round of the Big Sky tournament. Venky Jois, a 6-8 forward, scores 16.6 points per game and leads the team in rebounding with 7.7 per contest and senior Drew Brandon had put up 9.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists from his guard spot.

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (21-10): The Hoyas have their own prolific guard in junior D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera, who leads the team with 16.2 points per game. Joshua Smith, a 6-10, 350-pound center who averages 11.1 points and 5.9 rebounds, could prove a matchup nightmare for the Eagles, who tallest starter is Jois. From there, coach John Thompson III mixes and matches with as many as seven players, including Jabril Trawick, L.J. Peak and Isaac Copeland.

TIP-INS

1. The winner plays No. 5 seed Utah or No. 12 seed Stephen F. Austin in Saturday’s round of 32.

2. Eastern Washington lost as a No. 15 seed to Oklahoma in its only other appearance in 2004.

3. Harvey shoots 42.8 percent on 285 attempts from 3-point range while Jois hits a 60.8 percent from the field.

PREDICTION: Eastern Washington 70, Georgetown 66