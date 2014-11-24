Preview: Eastern Washington at Indiana

Indiana waved goodbye to a lot of talent over the last two years but is quickly restocking the shelves. Freshman star James Blackmon Jr. will try to lead the Hoosiers to a fifth straight win when they host Eastern Washington on Monday. Blackmon is averaging 22.8 points and 5.5 rebounds while helping out on the defensive end for an Indiana squad that is winning by an average of 22.3 points.

The Hoosiers got their first real test last week from then-No. 23 SMU and used an 18-5 run in the second half to pull out a 74-68 win before following that up by knocking off Lamar 85-72. Blackmon totaled 47 points in those two wins and knocked down five 3-pointers in each. The Eagles fell at SMU on Saturday but boast their own dynamic scorer in sophomore guard Tyler Harvey, who went for 24 points against the Mustangs and is averaging 19.8.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT EASTERN WASHINGTON (3-1): Harvey went 4-of-14 from 3-point range in the loss to SMU as the Eagles struggled from beyond the arc (11-of-36). “I’m always going be proud of (the players), but I want them to enjoy a special win they would talk about the rest of their lives,” Eastern Washington coach Jim Hayford told reporters. “An opportunity was here and we didn’t get it, and now the next opportunity comes on Monday night.” Harvey gets some help on offense from Venky Jois, who has scored in double figures in each of the first four games and averages 16.3 points.

ABOUT INDIANA (4-0): Blackmon (16-of-25) and Yogi Ferrell (9-of-19) pace the Hooiers’ effort from beyond the arc, but defense on the perimeter is expected to be a key. “Defensive transition has got to be part of our identity, and that’s got to improve a great deal,” Indiana coach Tom Crean told reporters. “We’ve got a short period of time to get that refocused and reenergized before Monday night because (the Eagles) have gotten numerous 3s in transition, and we’ve got to take that away.” Ferrell struggled against SMU but recovered to score 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting against Lamar.

TIP-INS

1. Ferrell has 10 assists and one turnover in the last two games.

2. Eagles G Drew Brandon leads the team in rebounding (8.3) and assists (5.7).

3. Hoosiers F Troy Williams is averaging 10.5 points on 8-of-12 shooting after sitting out the first two games while serving a suspension.

PREDICTION: Indiana 81, Eastern Washington 73