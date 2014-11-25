(Updated: CHANGES times throughout graph 4 CHANGES “five minutes left” to “5:39” in graph 5 CHANGES “most” to “part” in second note of GAME NOTEBOOK)

Eastern Washington 88, Indiana 86: Drew Brandon collected 27 points and Tyler Harvey added 25 as the visiting Eagles stunned the Hoosiers.

Venky Jois collected 20 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks as Eastern Washington (4-1) recovered from a 12-point deficit in the second half. Brandon knocked down a pair of free throws with four seconds left to put it away for the Eagles.

Yogi Ferrell had 27 points and seven assists to lead Indiana (4-1) but had a tying layup attempt glance off the rim in the final seconds. Troy Williams collected 19 points and nine rebounds for the Hoosiers.

Harvey’s 3-pointer gave the Eagles a four-point lead with 3:47 minutes to go but back-to-back three-point plays from Ferrell and Williams put Indiana back on top 78-75 with 2:12 left. Brandon responded with four straight points and Parker Kelly buried a 3-pointer with 36 seconds remaining before hitting two free throws 10 seconds later to make it an 84-78 cushion.

The Hoosiers were up six at the half and grabbed a 12-point lead on Ferrell’s layup with just over 15 minutes left and Indiana held an eight-point edge midway through the half before Eastern Washington pushed back. The Eagles used a 16-5 run highlighted by seven straight points from Brandon to grab a 68-65 lead with 5:39 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Eagles picked up their first win over a Big Ten team in 14 tries. … Kelly missed part of the second half as the training staff attempted to stop the bleeding after the guard took a hard elbow to the nose. … Eastern Washington totaled eight assists against 14 turnovers.