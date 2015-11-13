Preview: Eastern Washington at Mississippi State

The Ben Howland era gets officially underway in Starkville as Mississippi State hosts Eastern Washington on Friday in the season opener for both teams. The ex-UCLA coach, who led the Bruins to three consecutive Final Fours, returns to coaching after a two-year absence following his termination in 2013 and inherits one of the SEC’s worst teams a season ago.

Fortunately for Howland, the Bulldogs return four starters from last season, including senior guard and returning leading scorer Craig Sword, who was named second-team All-SEC after averaging 14.4 points in conference games and 11.3 points on the season. Fellow senior Gavin Ware is also back, coming off a second straight season in which he averaged 10 points and at least seven rebounds (7.1). But sure to steal the spotlight at Mississippi State this season is none other than five-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American Malik Newman, who figures to make his debut off the bench against Eastern Washington. Under fifth-year coach Jim Hayford, the Eagles will be looking to build off last season’s success, which included a share of the Big Sky title and just the second NCAA tournament appearance in school history.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT EASTERN WASHINGTON (2014-15: 26-9): “This game has all the great ingredients for making our team tougher, better and tested,” Hayford told reporters ahead of his team’s opener against Mississippi State. And with Tyler Harvey gone, the Eagles have their work cut out for them replacing their top scorer, who led the nation with 22.9 points a game last season before pursuing a career in the pros. Forward Venky Jois returns as Eastern Washington’s biggest threat after averaging 16.7 points and 7.7 rebounds.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (2014-15: 13-19): “Eastern Washington will be a tough opener,” Howland told reporters in July when the Bulldogs’ schedule was announced. “They were in the NCAA Tournament last year and are very well coached.” Only five coaches have posted winning records in their first season at Mississippi State since 1984, a list Howland hopes to join. His team was picked to finish eighth in the SEC by the media in the preseason polls.

TIP-INS

1. Howland went 44-28 against Big Sky foes during his five seasons at Northern Arizona from 1994-99 and is 10-1 in his career against Eastern Washington.

2. Mississippi State has won 10 of its last 13 season openers.

3. Eastern Washington is one of four teams the Bulldogs will face for the first time ever in 2014-15, along with Southern, Northern Colorado and North Carolina Central.

PREDICTION: Mississippi State 72, Eastern Washington 50