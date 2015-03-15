FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eastern Washington 69, Montana 65
March 15, 2015 / 3:41 AM / 3 years ago

Eastern Washington 69, Montana 65

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CHANGES to Weiser had 13 straight Montana points in Para 3)

Eastern Washington 69, Montana 65: Tyler Harvey scored 18 points and the visiting Eagles finished the game on a 21-6 run to win the Big Sky Tournament title and earn their first NCAA bid since 2004.

Drew Brandon added 16 points and seven rebounds for Eastern Washington, which trailed 59-48 with 6:11 to play before rallying for its fifth straight win and second Big Sky title. Bogdan Bliznyuk added 13 points off the bench for the Eagles (26-8).

Marcus Breunig led Montana (20-12) with 23 points and 17 rebounds but the Grizzlies, which won a tiebreaker enabling them to host the conference tournament, had their four-game winning streak snapped. Michael Weisner added a career-high 18 points, including 13 straight Montana points in a stretch that vaulted the Grizzlies from a tie into a 55-48 lead midway through the second half.

But Harvey, who leads the nation in scoring at 23.1 points a game, scored eight points in the game-changing run which began on a putback by Venky Jois that cut the deficit to 59-50. Trailing 61-52 with 4:13 to go, Jois scored again from down low and Harvey followed with a long 3-pointer in front of the Eastern Washington bench and the Eagles scored 10 straight points to take the lead with 2:09 left.

Jordan Gregory answered on a driving layup to put Montana, which has won nine Big Sky titles, back up 63-62, but Brandon’s jumper on the next possession gave Eastern Washington the lead for good with 1:35 left and Harvey converted a three-point play on the next trip to seal it. Breunig, a transfer from Washington, had 13 points at the half and the Grizzlies took a 30-29 lead into intermission.

