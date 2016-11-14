Preview: Eastern Washington at Northwestern

Vic Law must play a prominent role if Northwestern is to reach its goal of making a trip to the NCAA Tournament for the first time, and the sophomore forward is off to strong start. Law, who missed all of last season due to shoulder surgery, scored 18 in the season opener and hopes to build off that effort when the Wildcats host Eastern Washington on Monday.

“It gave me a new appreciation for the game,” the 6-foot-7 Law told reporters of redshirting in 2015-16 after averaging seven points as a freshman. “Last year. … when we lost a tough one, I would think about what I could have done to make a difference.” Northwestern has high expectations after returning 61.4 percent of the offense from a team that won a school-record 20 games and Law combined with junior Scottie Lindsey to score 35 points in Friday’s 94-63 win over Mississippi Valley State. “I thought he played with a smile on his face,” Wildcats coach Chris Collins said of Law. “. … I knew he was going to have success when you saw a different kind of guy than you did last week.” Eastern Washington must replace its top two scorers, but rolled over Division III Linfield College 70-47 on Friday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT EASTERN WASHINGTON (1-0): The Eagles drained half of their 32 attempts from 3-point range in the opener as senior forward Felix Von Hofe and sophomore guard Cody Benzel combined for 12 of them. Von Hofe (21 points) and Benzel (17) must raise their production with two big-time scorers departed as Venky Jois and Austin McBroom accounted for 37.4 points per game in 2015-16. Senior forward Jacob Wiley (eight points, seven boards) and sophomore forward Jesse Hunt (eight, eight) each had solid games in the opener.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (1-0): Law also pulled in six rebounds and dished out four assists against Mississippi Valley State, making 7-of-10 from the field and 3-of-4 beyond the 3-point arc. Senior guard Sanjay Lumpkin led the way with eight rebounds and scored 11 in the opener while junior guard Bryant McIntosh and freshman guard Isiah Brown recorded 11 points each. The Wildcats did lose two of their top three scorers – Tre Demps and Alex Olah – but have a lot of depth that includes 6-8 forwards Dererk Pardon and Aaron Falzon inside.

TIP-INS

1. Northwestern F Gavin Skelly scored seven points, hauled in five rebounds and blocked a career-high four shots in the opener.

2. Eastern Washington has 11 players on its roster that are sophomores or freshmen.

3. The game is part of the Legends Classic, which includes a pair of contests in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Nov. 21 and 22.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 81, Eastern Washington 62