Law carries Northwestern past Eastern Washington

Vic Law scored a game-high 26 points and four teammates added double-figure efforts as Northwestern won its second straight with an 86-72 Legends Classic regional decision over Eastern Washington on Monday.

Bryant McIntosh had 18 points, Dererk Pardon and Scottie Lindsey each had 12 and Isiah Brown added 11 for the host Wildcats (2-0) in the game at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Bodgan Bliznyuk scored a team-high 25 points, Jacob Wiley had 19 and Mason Peatling added 10 for the Eagles (1-1).

Northwestern never trailed after Sanjay Lumpkin's 3-pointer just 15 seconds into the game. The Wildcats then used a 15-4 run to claim a 24-9 lead by the 11:30 mark. A late Eagles surge cut the lead to six at 44-38 on Peatling's layup with 18 seconds left.

But Northwestern's Lindsey replied with a layup with two seconds showing for a 46-38 halftime lead.

Eastern Washington twice cut the deficit to six points early in the second half, the last coming on Wiley's layup with 16:37 showing, leaving Northwestern with a 53-47 advantage.

The Wildcats quickly restored the lead to double digits and it never slipped under nine points the rest of the way.

Northwestern shot 48.3 percent (29-of-60) from the field and hit five 3-pointers. Eastern Washington was 27-of-55 (49.1 percent) and connected on seven 3-pointers. The teams had 31 rebounds apiece.

Monday's game was the first between the two schools and part of the 10th Legends Classic, which continues next week at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Northwestern, playing five games over a 12-day span to open the season, is at Butler for a Wednesday nonconference game before resuming Legends Classic play next Monday against Texas in New York.