Preview: Eastern Washington at Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh has always been known for its gritty defense, but the Panthers have been a bit of an offensive machine as well during the first month of the 2015-16 season. The highest-scoring team in the ACC looks to continue its sharp play when Eastern Washington visits as part of the Gotham Classic on Friday in the first game between the schools.

The Panthers reached triple figures for the first time in eight years in Sunday’s 100-47 rout over Central Arkansas. Freshman Damon Wilson came off the bench to score 20 points and Jamel Artis finished with 17 in a contest in which Pitt assisted on a season-high 29 of 37 baskets. “We were trying to go for the school record for assists and we talked about that at halftime,“ Pitt coach Jamie Dixon told reporters afterward. ”We were making the right plays and making the right passes for the most part.” Eastern Washington, an NCAA Tournament qualifier a season ago, is coming off a 96-86 loss at Davidson and is in the midst of playing seven of eight games away from home, which concludes Monday at Western Carolina.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT EASTERN WASHINGTON (5-4): Saint Louis transfer Austin McBroom scored a career-high 33 points, making 5-of-9 from the 3-point stripe, and fellow senior Venky Jois had his first double-double of the season and the 27th in his career with 21 points and 14 rebounds in the loss to Davidson. The 6-0 McBroom leads the team in scoring (18 points per game) and shoots 39 percent on eight 3-point attempts per contest while the 6-8 Jois averages 14.5 points on 69.3 percent shooting and leads the team in both rebounding (7.5) and blocks (2.4). Bogdan Bliznyuk (14.6 points), Felix Von Hofe (13.8) and Cody Benzel (7.4) combine for over six 3-pointers per game and will help stretch the floor.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (6-1): The Panthers held Central Arkansas to a season low in points and 32-percent shooting while reaching the century mark for the first time since scoring 103 against Houston Baptist on Nov. 9, 2007. Graduate transfer Sterling Smith, who averaged 9.9 points and shot 40 percent from the arc in three seasons at Coppin State, was 3-of-5 from beyond the arc against Central Arkansas and is 14-of-23 for the season. Forwards Michael Young (16.6 points, nine rebounds, 4.1 assists), Artis (14.3 points, 52.4 percent from the arc) and point guard James Robinson (11 points, 5.1 assists, 43 percent from the arc) lead the way for the Panthers.

TIP-INS

1. Pitt leads the ACC in scoring (87.4 points), assists (22.1) and defensive rebounds (30.3), while also ranking second in field-goal percentage defense (37), 3-point field goal percentage defense (30.6) and scoring margin (plus-24.4).

2. The Eagles have played one Power-5 conference squad the season – a 106-88 loss at Mississippi State in the opener.

3. The Panthers are 60-3 in December at the Petersen Events Center.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 87, Eastern Washington 65