Pittsburgh 84, Eastern Washington 51
#US College Basketball
December 12, 2015 / 2:07 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Junior forward Michael Young scored 21 points and junior forward Jamel Artis added 14 as Pittsburgh cruised to an 84-51 nonconference victory over Eastern Washington on Friday night at Pittsburgh.

Senior forward Rafael Maia collected 11 rebounds and the Panthers (7-1) dominated the boards with a 43-22 advantage. Junior guard Chris Jones had 11 points as Pittsburgh never trailed while winning its third consecutive game.

Senior guard Austin McBroom scored 14 points to lead the Eagles (5-5). Senior forward Venky Jois and junior forward Felix Von Hope added 10 points apiece.

Pittsburgh separated itself early from the Eagles with a 15-0 surge to take a 22-6 lead on a 3-pointer by Jones less than seven minutes into the contest. Eastern Washington whittled its deficit to nine on McBroom’s 3-pointer with 8:12 left in the first half before the Panthers resumed control.

Back-to-back baskets by Artis in the final minute of the half elevated the Panthers to a 42-23 halftime lead. Pittsburgh held a 16-0 edge in points off turnovers and a 20-4 advantage in points in the paint over the first 20 minutes.

The Eagles used a 13-5 run to pull within 51-38 with 12:13 remaining. Pittsburgh responded with an 11-0 run to boost the lead to 24 points with 9:11 to play, and the advantage topped out at 82-45 with 2:25 to go.

