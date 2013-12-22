Preview: Eastern Washington at Seton Hall

Seton Hall will forge ahead without its leading scorer and playmaker Sunday when it hosts Eastern Washington. Point guard Sterling Gibbs suffered a hyperextension and a bruised knee near the end of regulation in an 83-80 overtime loss to St. Peter’s on Dec. 14, a diagnosis that will keep him out for up to two weeks but is much better than originally feared. The absence of Gibbs, who paces the Pirates with 16 points and four assists per game, is even more notable for a team that has seen one guard return to Israel for military service and another quit.

Freshman Jaren Sina will start at point guard in Gibbs’ place against the Eagles, who have lost three of four following a 4-1 start. Eastern Washington, which visits No. 10 Connecticut after playing Seton Hall, shot 33.3 percent from the floor and 52.6 percent from the line in a 70-61 loss to UC-Irvine last Sunday. This is the first meeting between the programs.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT EASTERN WASHINGTON (5-4): The Eagles have lost to UC-Irvine twice already while averaging only 59.5 points, but they’ve found much more success on the offensive end against most other opponents, posting 82.6 points in their other seven affairs. Six players average at least 7.4 points, led by guard Tyler Harvey (19.7), who has made 47.1 percent of his 3-pointers and 86.7 percent of his free throws. Harvey leads a crew that entered Friday ranked second among Big Sky teams with 8.2 3-pointers per game.

ABOUT SETON HALL (7-4): The loss of Gibbs is the latest in a series of injuries suffered by key Pirates, but the team hopes to return to full health early in conference play. Senior swingman Fuquan Edwin, who ranks second to Gibbs in scoring, is expected to return soon from an ankle sprain, as is center Aaron Geramipoor. Forward Patrik Auda, the third-leading scorer, remains shelved with a foot sprain but also hopes to be back by the time conference play begins Dec. 31, or soon thereafter.

TIP-INS

1. Pirates swingman Brian Oliver, the lone remaining healthy Pirate averaging in double figures, scored 26 points in the loss to St. Peter‘s.

2. Eagles G Drew Brandon leads Big Sky players in assists per game (5.9) while F Martin Seiferth tops the conference in shooting (62 percent).

3. Sina missed all seven of his shot attempts and had four turnovers with just one assist in his previous game.

PREDICTION: Seton Hall 75, Eastern Washington 65