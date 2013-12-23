(Updated: UPDATED stats throughout)

Seton Hall 92, Eastern Washington 70: Brian Oliver and Eugene Teague scored 16 points apiece as the host Pirates pulled away in the second half.

Fuquan Edwin returned from an ankle injury to score 14 points off the bench and tie a career high with eight steals. Jared Sina also had 14 points and a game-high eight assists for Seton Hall (8-4), which shot a season-high 56.9 percent.

Parker Kelly scored 17 points to lead the Eagles (5-5), who had a 38-29 advantage on the boards but made just 10-of-17 free throws, compared to 27-of-38 for the Pirates. Tyler Harvey chipped in 16 points and Venky Jois had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Eastern Washington twice led by six points in the first half but Seton Hall closed the stanza on an 18-10 run that was capped by Edwin’s dunk at the buzzer to put the hosts up 38-36. Brandon Mobley (11 points) had a pair of layups in the early portions of the second half, helping the Pirates push their advantage to 47-39.

Harvey’s 3-pointer with just over 15 minutes left pulled the Eagles to within five before Sina scored five points in an 8-0 burst that pushed the Pirates’ advantage to 13. Edwin had another dunk midway through the half to make it 65-49 and Seton Hall led by as many as 27 down the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Seton Hall was playing its first game without leading scorer G Sterling Gibbs, who is out up to two weeks with a knee injury. ... Pirates F Patrik Auda also returned from a foot injury, scoring six points off the bench. ... Jois had eight of his 11 boards on the offensive end.