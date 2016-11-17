Preview: Eastern Washington at Texas

Senior guard Kendal Yancy has a new role for a young Texas basketball team, which hosts Eastern Washington on Thursday. Yancy, the most experienced player on the No. 21 Longhorns' roster, emerged as a leader during the offseason.

"Kendal is playing with a lot more energy and confidence than he did last year," second-year coach Shaka Smart told reporters after Monday's win. "He is a guy who plays with a great motor, trying to make things happen for his team. He's set, I think, a really good example for our young guys." Yancy leads a balanced attack early in the season, averaging a team-high 15.5 points after averaging 3.0 points in 10.5 minutes last year. The Longhorns have six players averaging double figures and nine averaging at least 16.5 minutes through the first two games. The Eagles face their first ranked opponent since the 2014-15 season when they lost to SMU, Washington and Georgetown.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Longhorn Network

ABOUT EASTERN WASHINGTON (1-1): Junior wing Bogdan Bliznyuk leads the Eagles with 14.5 points on 54.5 percent shooting after a 25-point performance against Northwestern. Jacob Wiley, an NAIA All-American last year at Lewis-Clark State, adds 13.5 points and a team-high six rebounds. The Eagles are shooting 46 percent from the 3-point line, getting a combined 13-of-23 from Felix Von Hofe and Cody Benzel.

ABOUT TEXAS (2-0): Freshman guard Andrew Jones (11.0 points, 6.0 rebounds) has seven assists and five turnovers. Freshmen Jarrett Allen (12 points) and James Banks (2.5 points) lead the team with 7.5 rebounds each. Tevin Mack (14 points) and Kerwin Roach Jr. (11 points) each scored in double figures in their season debuts after missing the opener.

TIP-INS

1. Texas is 16-3 at home under Smart.

2. The game is part of the Legends Classic, and the Longhorns begin the championship round phase Monday against Northwestern in Brooklyn, N.Y.

3. Eastern Washington is 1-22 against ranked opponents, beating then-No. 10 St. Joseph's 68-67 on Nov. 15, 2001.

PREDICTION: Texas 80, Eastern Washington 67