Preview: Eastern Washington at Washington

Washington will try to rebound from a disappointing home loss to a Big West foe when it hosts Eastern Washington of the Big Sky Conference on Sunday afternoon. The Huskies fell 86-72 to California-Irvine on Thursday, and after going three seasons without a non-conference loss at home heading into 2010-11, the Huskies have lost five such contests since. “That wasn’t a whole lot of fun out there,” Washington coach Lorenzo Romar said afterward.

Eastern Washington forward Venky Jois, who led the Eagles with 22 points and 11 rebounds in the season-opening 87-58 victory over Division III Pacific Oregon, will hope to duplicate the success California-Irvine center Mamadou Ndiaye had against the Huskies when he racked up 18 points and nine blocks. The Washington frontcourt has struggled on both ends of the floor thus far, with starters Perris Blackwell and Shawn Kemp Jr. averaging a combined 15.5 points through two games. Instead, the scoring burden for the Huskies has fallen on guards C.J. Wilcox (23.0), Andrew Andrews (15.0) and Darin Johnson (11.0).

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT EASTERN WASHINGTON (1-0): Despite a 10-21 campaign last year, the outlook is relatively positive for the Eagles and coach Jim Hayford. Jois is the reigning freshman of the year in the Big Sky, and with the combination of him and Martin Seiferth (8.2 points, 6.3 rebounds per game in 2012-13), Eastern Washington should have a formidable duo in the frontcourt. On the flip side, the Eagles lost their leading scorer in guard Justin Crosgile, who transferred to UTEP, and will be forced to start an inexperienced guard tandem of sophomore Tyler Harvey (14.0 minutes per game last season) and junior college transfer Drew Brandon.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (1-1): After a disappointing 18-16 season in 2012-13, Washington was looking forward to increasing its depth with three returning starters and a good crop of newcomers for 2013-14. That depth has already taken a hit, as Washington’s best shot-blocker, Jernard Jarreau, suffered a season-ending knee injury in the team’s opener. Freshman point guard Nigel Williams-Goss has averaged 9.5 points and 5.5 assists to go with the contributions of Wilcox and Andrews, but unless the Huskies can toughen up on the interior, it could be another difficult season in Seattle.

TIP-INS

1. Washington is 11-1 all-time against the Eagles, with the lone loss coming in 2002.

2. Eastern Washington features three players from Australia, three from Germany and one from Serbia.

3. Williams-Goss is one of two incoming freshmen in the country to have played for USA Basketball’s U-19 team, which won a gold medal.

PREDICTION: Washington 79, Eastern Washington 71