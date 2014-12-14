Preview: Eastern Washington at Washington

Having played mostly West Coast teams, No. 17 Washington has yet to receive the respect an unbeaten record would normally generate, but that could soon change provided the Wildcats get past surprising Eastern Washington Saturday. Lorenzo Romar’s team has been off for a week since defeating No. 13 San Diego State, which they held to 10 made field goals and 36 points. “This team’s toughness and buy-in level has been something I’ve really been pleased with,” Romar told the media after the win over the Aztecs. “This team has showed me this in several ways.”

Defense has been key to Washington’s first 7-0 start since 2006-07, as it ranks among the best in the country in points and rebounds allowed and blocked shots. “We’re trying to explain that if we’re going to be successful at all it has to start on the defensive end,” Romar told reporters. “This team has embraced it. Guys don’t want to be mediocre anymore.” Robert Upshaw, a 7-foot junior who leads the nation with 4.7 blocks per game, is the backbone of a defense that has limited opponents to an average of 57.6 points and 33.6 percent shooting.

ABOUT EASTERN WASHINGTON (8-1): Buoyed by five straight victories, including their first ever win against a Big Ten team at Indiana, the Eagles are off to their best start as a member of Division I. The bad news is that Jim Hayford’s team is 1-21 against ranked teams and 1-12 against the Huskies, who have won eight straight in the series. “They are a very good team, but what a great opportunity for us to measure up against the Huskies,” Hayford told the media. “If we are a mid-major top 25 and they are a high-major top 25, what does that make us if we beat them?”

ABOUT WASHINGTON (7-0): The Huskies are led offensively by sophomore guard Nigel Williams-Goss, who has scored in double figures in every game while averaging 14.7 points and 6.9 assists, but the play of Mike Anderson has really impressed Romar. “He’s playing the season like he doesn’t care how many points he scores -- he wants to go down as a winner,” Romar told the media. “Whatever is necessary, that is what he is going to try to do.” Anderson, a senior guard, puts up 6.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

TIP-INS

1. Venky Jois and Tyler Harvey both average better than 20 points for the Eagles, who score 85 points per game and shoot 52.4 percent.

2. After Eastern Washington, the Huskies will meet Grambling State and No. 16 Oklahoma over the next week.

3. Eastern Washington’s lone win against a top 25 team came in 2001 against No. 10 Saint Joseph‘s.

PREDICTION: Washington 73, Eastern Washington 68