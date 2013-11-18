(Updated: CORRECTS “four” to “five” in notes)

Washington 92, Eastern Washington 80: Nigel Williams-Goss scored a team-high 22 points and led a second-half rally that allowed the Huskies to escape with a victory over the visiting Eagles.

Williams-Goss, a highly touted freshman point guard, was 9-for-15 from the floor and added five assists while Perris Blackwell recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds for Washington (2-1). The Huskies were 31-for-34 from the free-throw line.

Tyler Harvey scored a career-high 28 for Eastern Washington (1-1), and was 7-for-13 from 3-point range. As good as Washington was from the line, the Eagles were equally as bad - finishing 11-for-23 from the stripe.

Five makes from 3-point land for Harvey in the opening 20 minutes helped the Eagles open up an 11-point lead on a Thomas Reuter jumper with 4:09 to go in the first half. After a 7-0 mini-run got the Huskies back within four, Eastern Washington scored the final five points of the frame and took a 48-39 advantage to the locker room.

After a Harvey 3-pointer gave the Eagles a 70-63 lead with 10:17 to go, Williams-Goss keyed an 11-0 Huskies run that put Washington in front for the first time since early in the first half. Williams-Goss stretched the lead to double digits at 91-80 on a layup with 1:52 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Harvey had six turnovers to go with his 28 points. … The Huskies put five players in double figures and had a 48-35 rebounding edge. … The comeback allowed Washington to avoid consecutive home non-conference losses for the first time since 2000.