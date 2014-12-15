(Updated: CORRECTS spelling of “unbeaten” in lede)

No. 17 Washington 81, Eastern Washington 77: Robert Upshaw had 21 points, nine rebounds and six blocked shots as the Huskies remained unbeaten by rallying to defeat the visiting Eagles.

Nigel Williams-Goss had 19 points on 7-of-18 shooting and Andrew Andrews posted 18 points and seven rebounds for Washington (8-0). Mike Anderson supplied 12 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Huskies, who trailed for most of the game.

Tyler Harvey made five 3-pointers and had 21 points to reach double figures for the 21st straight game for Eastern Washington (8-2). Venky Jois had 13 points and eight rebounds, Drew Brandon posted 16 points and nine boards and Ognjen Miljkovic added 14 points for the Eagles.

The difference in the first half could be found in two places, from behind the arc and at the foul line. The Eagles, who led 42-31 at halftime, made 6-of-13 3-pointers and 10-of-13 free throws compared to 1-of-9 and 0-of-6 for the Huskies, who led on three occasions, although briefly.

The Eagles led by five heading into the final eight minutes before Washington got to within 68-67 on two free throws by Upshaw with 2:57 left. Upshaw’s tip-in with 1:44 to go put the Huskies over the top and Williams-Gross and Darin Johnson followed with 3-pointers before Andrews iced it with four free throws in the final 33 seconds.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The 11-point deficit at halftime was the largest of the season for Washington, which trailed by one point against Seattle and Long Beach State. ... The Eagles fell to 1-13 against the Huskies. ... Washington shot 46.4 percent from the field but 64.9 from the foul line.