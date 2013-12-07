Preview: East Tennessee State at Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech experienced plenty of glimpses of greatness from Robert Carter Jr. and Marcus Georges-Hunt last season, but the sophomore duo put together perhaps their best performances to date to help the Yellow Jackets snap a two-game skid Tuesday against Illinois. The Yellow Jackets host East Tennessee State on Saturday after Carter and Georges-Hunt combined to score 41 points and hit several big baskets down the stretch in a come-from-behind 67-64 victory over the Illini. “Our two sophomores were exceptional today, and we need that on a daily basis,” Georgia Tech coach Brian Gregory said in his postgame press conference.

The Yellow Jackets still are struggling for consistency on offense – Trae Golden did not score from the field and finished with just three points Tuesday – but rallying from 12 points down against Illinois is a huge confidence boost. Georgia Tech plays its next two games at home before road tests at Vanderbilt and Charlotte lead into the ACC schedule. East Tennessee State snapped a two-game losing streak with a solid effort Wednesday as three Buccaneers scored 18 points each in an 80-74 victory at Austin Peay.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT EAST TENNESSEE STATE (4-5): Freshman A.J. Merriweather scored 18 points with 11 rebounds, and Jalen Riley and Rashawn Rembert also added 18 points against Austin Peay. Rembert leads the Buccaneers in scoring at 14.1, reaching double figures in eight of his nine games. Merriweather is third on the team in scoring at 10.7, shooting 55.9 percent from the field while leading the Buccaneers in rebounding at 7.4.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (6-3): Carter has registered eight or more rebounds seven times in nine games and leads the ACC at 9.5. Solomon Poole has come off the bench since Chris Bolden returned to the team following a three-game suspension, but Poole has provided a spark with nine 3-pointers in his past three contests. Four Yellow Jackets average double figures in scoring, and center Daniel Miller is shooting 62.3 percent from the field.

TIP-INS

1. Georgia Tech is third in the ACC in rebounds and steals.

2. East Tennessee State leads the Atlantic Sun Conference in 3-point field goal defense, limiting the opposition to 26.9 percent.

3. Georgia Tech leads the all-time series 3-1, winning the last matchup 99-83 in the first round of the 1990 NCAA tournament en route to the Final Four.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 76, East Tennessee State 64