East Tennessee State 69, Georgia Tech 68
November 22, 2015 / 9:48 PM / 2 years ago

East Tennessee State 69, Georgia Tech 68

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Forward Ge‘Lawn Guyn scored 24 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds left, to give East Tennessee State a 69-68 win over Georgia Tech on Sunday in Atlanta.

Guyn scored 16 of his points in the second half as the Buccaneers battled back from a 32-27 halftime deficit. Guyn shot 8-for-15 from the field, including three 3-pointers, and had a team-leading seven rebounds.

East Tennessee State (3-1) also received 12 points apiece from guard T.J. Cromer and guard A.J. Merriweather.

Georgia Tech (3-1) was led by forward Marcus Georges-Hunt with 20 points. Forward Charles Mitchell had 10 points and 11 rebounds for his fourth consecutive double-double. Forward Nick Jacobs had 13 points and guard Adam Smith scored 10.

Georgia Tech led 65-64 after Mitchell made two free throws with one minute left and the lead reached three points on Georges-Hunt’s slam.

The Yellow Jackets opted to foul Guyn, who made two free throws to cut the lead to 67-66. Georges-Hunt then made one of two free throws, his only miss in 10 attempts during the game, with eight seconds left, to give Georgia Tech a 68-66 lead.

East Tennessee got the ball to Guyn, who nailed the game-winning 3 from just beyond the arc.

