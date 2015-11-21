No. 11 Villanova 86, East Tennessee State 51

Daniel Ochefu recorded 12 points and 16 rebounds for his third consecutive double-double to start the season, and Kris Jenkins scored a career-high 17 points as No. 9 Villanova eased to an 86-51 victory over East Tennessee State on Friday in Villanova, Pa.

The No. 11 Wildcats (3-0) shot 50.8 percent from the field and was 14-for-34 from 3-point range. Jay Wright’s team has won its first three games of the season in each of its last nine years.

Ochefu, a senior forward, is averaging 15 points and 12 rebounds. Jenkins, a junior small forward, had a previous career best of 15 points, and went 7-of-13 from the field Friday.

Sophomore guard Phil Booth had 16 points off the bench, and starting guards Ryan Arcidiacono and Jalen Brunson combined for 20 points and 11 assists.

Junior guard T.J. Cromer scored 12 points for the Buccaneers (2-1).