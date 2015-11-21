FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No. 11 Villanova 86, East Tennessee State 51
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
November 21, 2015 / 2:24 AM / 2 years ago

No. 11 Villanova 86, East Tennessee State 51

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

No. 11 Villanova 86, East Tennessee State 51

Daniel Ochefu recorded 12 points and 16 rebounds for his third consecutive double-double to start the season, and Kris Jenkins scored a career-high 17 points as No. 9 Villanova eased to an 86-51 victory over East Tennessee State on Friday in Villanova, Pa.

The No. 11 Wildcats (3-0) shot 50.8 percent from the field and was 14-for-34 from 3-point range. Jay Wright’s team has won its first three games of the season in each of its last nine years.

Ochefu, a senior forward, is averaging 15 points and 12 rebounds. Jenkins, a junior small forward, had a previous career best of 15 points, and went 7-of-13 from the field Friday.

Sophomore guard Phil Booth had 16 points off the bench, and starting guards Ryan Arcidiacono and Jalen Brunson combined for 20 points and 11 assists.

Junior guard T.J. Cromer scored 12 points for the Buccaneers (2-1).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.