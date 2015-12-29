No. 15 Duke 105, Elon 66

Freshman forward Brandon Ingram scored 20 of his 26 points in No. 15 Duke’s huge first half in a 105-66 romp past visiting Elon on Monday at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

The Blue Devils led 70-31 at halftime, coming within two points of their school record for first-half points.

Freshman guard Luke Kennard added 18 points for Duke (10-2), which was playing in its first game since a Dec. 19 overtime loss to Utah.

Guards Grayson Allen and Matt Jones each scored 17 points for the Blue Devils. Center Marshall Plumlee had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Duke. Ingram also finished with 11 rebounds.

The Phoenix (9-4) was off to their best start in 25 years, but couldn’t hang with the Blue Devils and trailed by 40 points in the first half.

Guard Tanner Samson scored 17 points for Elon. He made five 3-point baskets.

Duke led 13-12 before a series of big scoring bursts carried it to an overwhelming halftime advantage.

The Blue Devils finished with 12 3-point baskets, with four by Kennard. Elon shot 11 of 31 on 3s.

Duke played without injured forward Amile Jefferson, who remains sidelined by a foot ailment.