Michigan 88, Elon 68

Guard Derrick Walton Jr. recorded 24 points, seven assists and six rebounds as No. 24 Michigan scored the first 10 points of the second half and rolled to an 88-68 victory over Elon on Monday at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Michigan (2-0) took a 43-33 lead to halftime after guard Duncan Robinson came off the bench to score 13 of his 19 points. He was 6 for 6 from the field in the game.

Walton drilled a 3-pointer and guard Aubrey Dawkins made a layup and a 3 to lead Michigan’s 10-0 run to start the second half as the Wolverines took control. The Phoenix (0-1) could not get back inside 15 points the rest of the way.

Reserve guard Dainan Swoope led Elon with 15 points.

The Phoenix started fast and took a 15-12 lead with 9:49 left in the first half when guard Steve Santa Ana hit a 3-pointer.

Michigan finished the half on a 12-3 run and didn’t allow the Phoenix to make a field goal from the 2:39 mark of the first half until there was 16:39 remaining.