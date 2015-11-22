FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syracuse 66, Elon 55
#US College Basketball
November 22, 2015 / 2:18 AM / 2 years ago

Syracuse 66, Elon 55

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Syracuse 66, Elon 55

Junior forward Tyler Roberson had a career-high 20 points and 16 rebounds as Syracuse defeated Elon 66-55 at the Carrier Dome on Saturday in Syracuse, N.Y.

Redshirt senior guard Michael Gbinije added 16 points and four steals for the Orange (3-0) and freshman guard Malachi Richardson had 13 points.

Freshman guard Dainan Swoope led Elon (2-2) with 12 points off the bench, and junior forward Dmitri Thompson added 10 points and eight rebounds.

After trading the lead early in the second half, Syracuse took control with a 10-0 run.

Roberson's putback basket put Syracuse in front for good at 41-39 with 12:37 left to play. Gbinije's three-point play capped the run and made it 47-39 with 11:04 remaining.

Senior guard Trevor Cooney made a layup to give Syracuse its largest lead at 58-45 with 7:55 left.

Elon went ahead 36-34 with 15 minutes remaining when Thompson's layup was goaltended by Gbinije. Its latest lead came at 14:10 when junior guard Luke Eddy made a 3-pointer to put Elon up 39-37.

The Orange opened the game with a 12-2 run, but the Phoenix went on their own 12-2 run to take a 20-19 lead with 4:37 left in the first half.

Syracuse scored 10 straight points after losing the lead and went into halftime up 29-23.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
