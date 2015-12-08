Preview: Evansville at Arkansas

A matchup of two excellent post players will take center stage on Tuesday, when Arkansas hosts Evansville in a nonconference game. The Razorbacks are led in the middle by 6-foot-10, 230-pound sophomore Moses Kingsley, who is averaging 16.4 points and 9.7 rebounds, while Evansville is anchored by 6-10, 225-pound center Egidijus Mockevicius, whose numbers are even better at 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds.

Kingsley and Mockevicius are the most physically dominant players for both teams but not the leading scorers. Arkansas shooting guard Dusty Hannahs is averaging 17.6 points and shooting 48.8 percent from beyond the 3-point arc, though he’s cooled off to 7-for-22 in the last three games. D.J. Balentine is averaging 22.3 points for the Purple Aces, which was 14th highest in the nation heading into the week, and totaled 58 points in the last two games. Evansville, which has the same starting five for the third straight year, is expected to be even deeper Tuesday with the return of role players Duane Gibson (knee) and Christian Benzon (concussion).

TV: 9 p.m. ET. SEC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT EVANSVILLE (7-1): The only loss for the Purple Aces so far this season came against No. 18 Providence in the opening round of the Wooden Legacy two weeks ago. Balentine scored 18 points in the game and Mockevicius finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, so they were just slightly below their season averages. Mislav Brzoja is the other Evansville player averaging double figures in scoring, coming in at 10.3 points and shooting 54.2 percent from the floor.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (3-4): The Razorbacks lost to Wake Forest 88-85 on Friday night as Hannahs and Kingsley scored 15 points apiece for Arkansas. The difference in this game could come down to Arkansas point guard Jabril Durham, who’s averaging eight assists, third most in the nation. Durham is one of four players in the country to reach double figures in assists three times this season, and his 56 assists on the season are already four more than he totaled last year.

TIP-INS

1. Hannahs is shooting 96.2 percent from the free throw line, which ranks third in the nation.

2. Balentine is the nation’s active career scoring leader at 1,944 career points.

3. Mockevicius is 120 rebounds shy of 1,000 for his career, which would make him the third player in program history to reach that mark.

PREDICTION: Evansville 79, Arkansas 74