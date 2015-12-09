Arkansas 89, Evansville 76

Junior guard Dusty Hannahs scored 23 points, senior guard Anthlon Bell had 21, and the two combined for eight of Arkansas’ nine 3-pointers in an 89-76 victory over Evansville on Tuesday night at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.

The Razorbacks (4-4) overcame an early eight-point deficit and took control with first-half runs of 10-2 and 15-8.

Arkansas, which outscored Evansville 40-2 in bench points, shot 53.8 percent overall, including 69.2 percent from 3-point range. Junior forward Moses Kingsley chipped in 12 points, and junior guard Manuale Watkins had 10.

Senior center Egidijus Mockevicius led the Purple Aces (7-2) with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Senior guard Adam Wing added 21, and senior guard DJ Balentine had 16. Evansville shot 49.1 percent from the floor but hit just three of 17 attempts from 3-point range (17.6 percent).

Hannahs scored 16 of his points in a first half that saw the Razorbacks overcome an early eight-point deficit with a big run in the final 10 minutes. Arkansas led 44-32 at the half.

Arkansas took its first lead in the game on a long 3-pointer from Hannahs with 8:52 left in the half, propelling a 10-2 run as the Razorbacks took control.

Mockevicius scored had 14 first-half points on 5-of-5 shooting.