Preview: Evansville at Indiana

Two of the better offenses in the nation meet on Tuesday when Evansville travels to Indiana. The No. 22 Hoosiers look to bounce back from Friday’s 59-58 loss to No. 18 Connecticut in the championship game of the 2K Sports Classic, the first game this season in which Indiana has scored fewer than 73 points. The Aces, powered by sophomore D.J. Balentine’s 29.6 points per game, seek their first 6-0 start since winning the NCAA championship in 1964-65 and have scored 84 or more points in each of their first five contests.

Evansville ranks second in the nation in field-goal percentage, third in assists and 15th in scoring at 90.2 points. The Hoosiers will present what is easily the best defense the Aces have faced this season, holding opponents to 35.9 percent shooting from the field while outrebounding teams by an average of 16.3. Indiana averages 88 points per contest and features its own sophomore scorer in Yogi Ferrell, who leads the Hoosiers at 19.5 points.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT EVANSVILLE (5-0): Balentine is fourth in the nation in scoring, is hitting 59.4 percent of his shots from the field and has scored 29 or more points in all five games so far this season. Three other Aces average double figures in scoring, and all three (Adam Wing, Blake Simmons and Duane Gibson) are shooting 52 percent or higher. Evansville shoots accurately from the free-throw line as well, ranking ninth nationally at 79.8 percent.

ABOUT INDIANA (5-1): The Hoosiers shot 22 free throws in Friday’s loss after averaging 39.6 attempts in their first five games, but still found a way to match Connecticut shot for shot until the final minute. Freshman Noah Vonleh, who did not score in 10 minutes Friday due to foul trouble, is averaging 12.8 points and a team-best 10.2 rebounds. Will Sheehey and Troy Williams are both shooting greater than 50 percent from the field and are averaging double figures in scoring at 12.0 and 10.7, respectively.

TIP-INS

1. The Aces are shooting 52.7 percent from 3-point range, while the Hoosiers are hitting just 28.6 percent of their 3-point attempts.

2. Evansville’s trip to Indiana opens a stretch in which the Aces play five of their next six games away from home.

3. The Hoosiers lead the all-time series 8-0.

PREDICTION: Indiana 87, Evansville 81