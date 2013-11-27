FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indiana 77, Evansville 46
November 27, 2013 / 3:34 AM / 4 years ago

Indiana 77, Evansville 46

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 25 Indiana 77, Evansville 46: Jeremy Hollowell scored 18 points and the host Hoosiers smothered the Aces’ high-powered offense.

Noah Vonleh added 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Yogi Ferrell scored 10 for Indiana (5-1), which rebounded from losing to Connecticut in the 2K Sports Classic final on Friday with a dominant performance. The Hoosiers sprinted to a 12-0 lead, led by 20 with six minutes left in the first half and kept Evansville scorer D.J. Balentine bottled up most of the night.

The Aces (5-1), who came in second in the nation in field-goal percentage at 56.6 percent, scored just 19 first-half points and finished shooting 29.1 percent. Balentine, fourth in the nation in scoring at 29.6, missed his first six shots and finished with 14 points on 5-of-17 shooting.

Ferrell scored five of Indiana’s first 12 points, his three-point play with 14:31 remaining in the first half making it 12-0. Two Vonleh free throws pushed the Hoosiers’ advantage to 28-8 with 5:30 left before intermission, and Indiana carried a 33-19 advantage into halftime.

Duane Gibson’s layup pulled the Aces within 35-24 early in the second half, but the Hoosiers pulled away. Indiana went on an 18-8 run, with two Evan Gordon free throws with 11:29 to play establishing a 53-32 lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Indiana, third in the nation in rebounding, outrebounded the Aces 58-30. … Balentine had scored no fewer than 29 points in Evansville’s first five games, and came in shooting 59.4 percent from the field. … Evansville finished 3-of-16 from 3-point range.

