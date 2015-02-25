Preview: Evansville at Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa on Wednesday puts its 17-game home win streak on the line against the last team to beat them when they host Evansville. Expect an electric atmosphere at the McLeod Center because not only is it a big revenge game for the No. 10 Panthers, but also Senior Night. As if that wasn’t enough, Northern Iowa, which has won 15 in a row since the 52-49 loss to the Purple Aces on New Year’s Day, can also break the record for the longest win streak in school history.

Evansville, which can pick up its 20th win of the season and is one game behind Indiana State for third place in the Missouri Valley Conference, is coming off a 62-43 loss at No. 11 Wichita State, which is tied for first place with the Panthers and hosts Northern Iowa on Saturday. “Really, it’s about us,” Evansville coach Marty Simmons told reporters. “We have tremendous respect for (Northern Iowa), they’re good. We have to be better at things we do.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT EVANSVILLE (19-9, 9-7 MVC): Junior guard D.J. Balentine, a preseason first team all-conference pick, leads the MVC in scoring (19.0) and recorded a career-high 43 points in a 95-81 loss at Northern Iowa last season. Egidijus Mockevicius, a 6-foot-10 junior from Lithuania, is averaging a double-double (12.3 points, 10.0 rebounds) and is also shooting 60.2 percent from the floor. The Purple Aces finished with a 36-27 rebounding edge in the first meeting, including 14 offensive boards that led to a 7-2 advantage in second chance points.

ABOUT NORTHERN IOWA (26-2, 15-1): The Panthers do it with defense, ranking fourth nationally in scoring defense (53.8) entering Tuesday and 18th in field goal percentage defense (38.3). Senior forward Seth Tuttle is the only player averaging in double figures (15.8) and also leads the team in rebounding (6.5) while shooting 63.3 percent from the floor, including 17-of-35 3-pointers. Junior point guard Wes Washpun ranks second on the team in scoring (8.5) while averaging 2.9 assists per game and shooting 40 percent from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. Northern Iowa has held 13 opponents to 20 or less points in a half this season.

2. Mockevicius has 16 double-doubles this season including a 12-point, 13-rebound performance in the first meeting with the Panthers.

3. Tuttle has 20 career 20-point games, including seven this season.

PREDICTION: Northern Iowa 65, Evansville 57