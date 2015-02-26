FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Northern Iowa 68, Evansville 57
February 26, 2015 / 4:41 AM / 3 years ago

Northern Iowa 68, Evansville 57

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 10 Northern Iowa 68, Evansville 57: Deon Mitchell scored a season-high 17 points as the host Panthers broke the school record with their 16th straight victory.

Paul Jesperson finished with 11 points, including 3-of-3 3-pointers, and Seth Tuttle added 10 points and eight rebounds for Northern Iowa (27-2, 16-1 Missouri Valley), which shot 52.3 percent and connected on 9-of-21 3-pointers. The Panthers play at No. 11 Wichita State (26-3, 16-1) on Saturday for the conference title and the top seed in the MVC tourney.

D.J. Balentine scored 16 points, and Egidijus Mockevicius added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Evansville (19-10, 9-8). The Purple Aces finished with 15 turnovers which Northern Iowa turned into a 26-13 edge in points off turnovers.

Playing on Senior Night against the team that handed them their last loss on New Year’s Day, the Panthers bolted out to a 13-4 lead with Matt Bohannon leading the way with back-to-back 3-pointers. The Purple Aces went on a 7-2 run capped by a Mockevicius layup to close to within 28-21, but Bohannon and Jesperson hit back-to-back 3-pointers to boost Northern Iowa’s lead to 36-24 at halftime.

A layup by Marvin Singleton upped Northern Iowa’s lead to 44-27 early in the second half before Evansville went on a 11-0 run to close to within 45-40 with a little over 12 minutes remaining. But Mitchell scored seven points, and Tuttle added six during a 20-6 run by the Panthers over the next nine minutes and Evansville never got closer than 11 points the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Northern Iowa extended its home win streak to 18 games. ... Mockevicius registered his 17th double-double of the season and 24th in his last 37 games. ... Northern Iowa finished with a 24-14 edge in bench points.

